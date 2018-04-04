× L.A. School Board Member Ref Rodriguez Arrested on Suspicion of Public Intoxication in Pasadena

Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez was arrested recently on suspicion of being drunk in public at a Pasadena restaurant, the latest trouble for an elected official who faces political money-laundering charges.

Pasadena police took Rodriguez into custody on March 16, according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian. Officers arrested Rodriguez at about 4:30 p.m. at the Yard House restaurant and bar at the Paseo Mall and held him in jail for more than five-and-a-half hours.

Rodriguez was ultimately released without being cited or charged, Derderian told The Times. Other details about the arrest were not available, she said.

Rodriguez, 46, acknowledged the incident in a statement to The Times.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.