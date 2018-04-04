Mouse Parts Found in Soup That Apparently Caused Oregon Woman to Become Violently Ill, Lawsuit Alleges

An Oregon woman who alleges she found mouse parts in her soup after consuming a bowl left her ill has sued Pacific Foods for negligence.

Court documents obtained by The Oregonian show 72-year-old Maesel Dorn bought a carton of Pacific Foods organic soup in January from the Wood Village Fred Meyer.

When Dorn consumed the soup, she said she became violently ill, according to television station KPTV in Portland.

A few days later, she tried the soup again — only this time she said something that looked like a mouse intestine fell from the carton.

According to court documents, Dorn contacted Pacific Foods about the issue.

The company told her to take the object to the same Fred Meyer store and a company employee would come pick it up and test it, but that never happened.

Dorn is suing Pacific Foods for more than $400,000, claiming negligence.

KPTV reached out to Pacific Foods for comment on the lawsuit.

A spokesman said they do not comment on pending litigation, but they say they take all customer complaints seriously, saying in part, “We can say that our utmost priority is ensuring the safety and integrity of our products.”