Running Boston Marathon Backwards With Loren Zitomersky

Loren Zitomersky also known as the “Backwards Guy” will join us live to talk about his plans to run the Boston Marathon backwards and his lifelong commitment to raising money to raise awareness for Epilepsy. Zitomersky, who has leveraged his athleticism to raise money for epilepsy awareness since 1997 to honor his brother’s memory. In Boston, He will also attempt to also break the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run backwards (at 3 hours, 43 minutes, 39 seconds – about an 8:30 min/mile average pace). To follow Loren on his journey, donate or take the 26 steps backwards challenge, you can click HERE.

For more information on the Epilepsy foundation, visit their website.