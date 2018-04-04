Tycoon’s Brother Ordered to Pay $5 Million After Being Found Responsible for San Diego Woman’s Mysterious Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A jury on Wednesday found the brother of Rebecca Zahau's boyfriend legally responsible for her death at a Coronado mansion in 2011, ordering Adam Shacknai to pay her family $5 million for the loss of Zahau's love and companionship, plus $167,000 for the loss of financial support she would have provided her mother and siblings.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal then excused the jury, allowing Zahau's family and attorney to determine whether they would ask for punitive damages.

The attorneys were expected to return to the courtroom later Wednesday afternoon to discuss the matter further.

Shacknai, 54, hung his head as the verdicts were being read.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video