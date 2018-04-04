Woman Dies Outside LAPD Headquarters

A woman believed to be homeless died outside Los Angeles police headquarters Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The discovery created a small spectacle for onlookers as an officer attempted to revive the woman with CPR while paramedics headed to the scene about 9 a.m. People on social media commented on the incident as a symptom of the city’s growing homeless crisis.

An officer at the scene told a Los Angeles Times reporter he believed the woman to be homeless and that she had gone into cardiac arrest.

The woman’s identity and an official cause of death have yet to be determined.

