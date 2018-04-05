1 Arrested After Small Explosive Device Detonated Inside Ontario Sam’s Club: Police

A person was arrested Thursday after a small explosive device went off inside an Ontario Sam’s Club, police said.

It is unclear what time the incident was reported, but about 3:40 p.m. the Ontario Police Department tweeted that they responded to a possible fire at 951 North Milken Avenue.

Police determined that the device was detonated inside the store, which was evacuated.

No structural damage or injuries were reported and all employees and customers were accounted for, police said in a tweet.

Witnesses saw the suspect run from the scene and alerted officers, Sgt. Bill Russell told KTLA. The person was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

There appears to be bomb-making materials in the suspect’s vehicle, but it is unclear if the device was manufactured, Russell said.

Officials have not released additional details about the suspect or what led up to the incident.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.