Bald Eagle’s Rattled Reaction to Channel Islands Quake Caught on Video as Nest Shakes

When a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, a live webcam captured a bald eagle’s jolted reaction at the epicenter.

Visibly rattled from the motion, a bald eagle took flight from a nest in Channel Islands National Park. Before it returned into frame, three chicks chirped in the swaying nest.

The earthquake was the most widely felt in the L.A. area since 2014, when a magnitude 4.4 struck in Encino. Though Thursday’s temblor stirred some momentary alarm, it didn’t cause any major damage.

Four northern Channel Islands are home to about 60 bald eagles.

