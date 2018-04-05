× California Legislature Releases Documents on 7 Sexual Misconduct Investigations From 1990s, 2000s

Newly released records from the California Legislature show seven sexual misconduct investigations prior to 2006 that resulted in some sort of reprimand.

The documents were released Thursday after a request made by the Los Angeles Times in mid-February, part of an ongoing examination of what women have called a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment in the legislative workplace. Officials say the records, which detail complaints ranging from lewd remarks to unwelcome physical contact, are the final documents meeting their strict criteria for public disclosure.

Identical letters to The Times from Senate Secretary Daniel Alvarez and Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert said the information released included “all such records dated earlier than 2006 that are responsive to your request.”

The Senate records pertained to a total of four complaints of staffers engaging in inappropriate workplace behavior in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996. Officials also provided a copy of the 1998 settlement regarding a complaint against former Sen. Richard Polanco of Los Angeles. That case first surfaced in 2001 when the Democrat abruptly canceled his plans to run for a Los Angeles City Council seat. It involved a former staff member who said she was retaliated against for rejecting his romantic advances.

