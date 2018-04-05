× Compton Mayor Aja Brown Announces Pregnancy, Drops Congressional Bid

Compton Mayor Aja Brown said Thursday night she is withdrawing her candidacy in California’s 44th Congressional District, a week after conservative celebrity Stacey Dash dropped out of the race.

They each were trying to unseat freshman Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro), who is running a well-funded campaign. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Brown said she is expecting her first child. “My family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service,” the mayor said in a statement.

Brown, a Democrat, and Dash, a Republican, will still remain on the ballot.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.