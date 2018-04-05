5.3 Earthquake Hits Off Channel Islands; Shaking Felt in Los Angeles, Across SoCal

Shaking was felt in the Los Angeles area early Thursday afternoon as an earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck off the coast in the Channel Islands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit beneath the Pacific Ocean about 12:29 p.m., at a depth of about 10 miles beneath the surface, USGS reported. It was centered about 41 miles southwest of Ventura and 85 miles west of Los Angeles.

It was produced by offshore faults that “are part of the system that moves Southern California around a bend of the San Andreas fault,” seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to law enforcement and fire agencies across Southern California.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into “earthquake mode” following the shaking, but was back in normal operation mode once a survey of the city was completed, according to LAFD.

Shaking was felt all all along the coast, from the San Luis Obispo area to the north to San Clemente in the south, USGS reported.

On social media, people across the Southern California region reported feeling the quake, with many describing it as “rolling.”

One woman said the quake’s “rolling motion” caused walls to creak and items to swing in Torrance. Others described feeling the temblor from as far away as San Jacinto and central Orange County.

Jones, who formerly worked for the USGS, described it as a “moderate”-size earthquake.

She said a quake this large hasn’t occurred in the region in several years, a period she called “quiet.”

“It’s a regular sort of earthquake that we expect somewhere in Southern California,” Jones told KTLA. “Magnitude 5.3 is a size that happens on average about once a year in Southern California.”

The 2014 La Habra quake is the most recent temblor of this size, she said. That quake was a 5.1.

For perspective, the 1994 Northridge quake would have had 50 to 60 times as much energy, Jones added.

Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Steve Swindle told KTLA he was at the agency’s headquarters in Camarillo when the earthquake hit and he felt it.

He said that during a tremor, officials at stations countywide put out their apparatuses and fire engines so they can be prepared to respond in the event of an aftershock.

Swindle added that crews drove around to assess possible damage Thursday afternoon.

“So far, thankfully, there hasn’t been any damage reported out of this,” he said.

He advised residents of Ventura County to visit VCreadysetgo.org and be prepared for other incidents.

“It is Southern California, we are earthquake country. We know that it’s coming,” Swindle said. “Being prepared is always your best bet to help yourself.”

