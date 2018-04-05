× Jury Awards $3M to LAPD Officer Who Alleged Sexual Harassment, Retaliation

A Los Angeles jury has awarded $3 million to a police officer who alleged she was retaliated against — and placed under surveillance — after complaining that a supervisor sexually harassed her.

The weeklong trial came to an end late Wednesday with the 12-0 verdict, said Gregory Smith, an attorney representing the officer.

“We were very pleased with the verdict,” Smith said Thursday. “She feels completely vindicated now.”

A spokesman for the city attorney’s office said the agency was reviewing its options, including whether to appeal.

