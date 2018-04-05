Man Shot During Robbery Attempt in Parking Lot of North Hollywood Area Movie Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An attempted robbery led to a man getting shot Wednesday night in a North Hollywood area movie theater parking lot.

Police responded to shots fired and possible victim down calls about 11:15 p.m. in the 12800 block of Victory Boulevard in the Valley Glen neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Adolfo Godinez said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds in the parking lot area of the CineMark theater. “One to the right hand, through and through. The other was to the abdomen,” Godinez said.

Initial information suggested the shooting may have occurred inside the movie theater, but investigators later determined it took place in the parking lot.

The unidentified victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in “good condition,” Godinez said.

Investigators believe the man was shot during a robbery attempt, a spokesperson for the Police Department said.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people running northeast through the parking lot after the shooting, but authorities said they were searching for a single male gunman.

Other vehicles were struck by stray bullets during the gunfire, Godinez said.

Investigators do not think the shooting was gang related.