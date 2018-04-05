New Photo Offers Glimpse Into Hart Family’s Last Days Before Mysterious NorCal Crash

The security footage showed Jennifer Hart checking out at a Safeway in Fort Bragg, Calif., a cluster of bananas on the counter.

Sometime in the next day or so, the woman accelerated off a cliff about 20 miles north on the California coast, killing herself, her wife and at least three of their six children.

A photo from the security camera offers a glimpse into the whereabouts of the Hart family before their SUV was found crushed along the rocky shoreline of a remote stretch of the Mendocino Coast on March 26 in a mysterious crash that investigators now say was intentional.

“I no longer am calling this an accident, I’m calling it a crime,” Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas Allman said in an interview Wednesday on HLN’s Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield.

