NorCal Storm Carries Month’s Worth of Rain, According to National Weather Service

A storm system moving toward Northern California’s burn areas could dump as much rain this weekend as the area usually receives during the entire month of April, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The incoming atmospheric river is loaded with tropical moisture that is expected to bring between 3 and 6 inches of rain to coastal mountain ranges, up to 3 inches in the Bay Area and up to 4 inches in Napa and Sonoma’s wine country, said meteorologist Roger Gass.

The storm arrived Thursday and will peak Friday night into Saturday afternoon and is expected to cause local flooding across much of Northern California until it wrings itself out as it moves south and inland across the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, Gass said.

Officials in Santa Rosa, where a deadly wind-driven fire decimated entire neighborhoods in October, told residents to have evacuation plans ready and to monitor local news reports in case there are debris flows.

GOES West water vapor imagery showing the plume of sub-tropical moisture moving towards CA#CAwx #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/0Fm7upBf12 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2018