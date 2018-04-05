Photos Show Earth Moving on Santa Cruz Island Cliffs During 5.3 Quake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 5.3 magnitude off the coast of Southern California didn't do damage on the mainland, but it appears have caused some earth movement on Santa Cruz Island.

The Ventura County Fire Department posted photos of the earth moving on coastal cliffs. The epicenter of the quake was just west of Santa Cruz, one of the channel islands off Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

A video also showed the quake rattling an eagle's nest on the island, causing one eagle to temporarily fly away from its chicks before returning.

"A 5.3 could be damaging if it was right under our feet," said John Vidale, director of the Southern California Earthquake Center at USC. "It's right on the edge of being an earthquake that could be dangerous. It's a reminder that we need to be ready in the future."

View of cliffs along Santa Cruz Island during today’s earthquake. Dust rolls off cliffs as the temblor hit close to the Island, photo taken by a private fishing boat on scene during the quake. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/1lhCo9Cwqp — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 5, 2018

Closer view of Santa Cruz Island cliffs during the quake today. Photo taken from a private fishing boat @VCFD pic.twitter.com/QkXspfbBkd — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 5, 2018