Thug Kitchen’s Michelle Davis and Matt Holloway joined us live with a selection of plant based comfort foods. Michelle and Matt started their plant-based blog to inspire people to eat veggies and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Their blog went viral and now they have three NYT best-selling cookbooks...a podcast and a restaurant in the works. For more information on Thug Kitchen, their cookbooks or their podcast Forked Up, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.
Plant Based Comfort Food With Thug Kitchen
