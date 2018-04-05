Plant Based Comfort Food With Thug Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thug Kitchen’s Michelle Davis and Matt Holloway joined us live with a selection of plant based comfort foods. Michelle and Matt started their plant-based blog to inspire people to eat veggies and adopt a healthier lifestyle. Their blog went viral and now they have three NYT best-selling cookbooks...a podcast and a restaurant in the works. For more information on Thug Kitchen, their cookbooks or their podcast Forked Up, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.