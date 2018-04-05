Sen. Kamala Harris on Stephon Clark: ‘My Heart Breaks for What Has Happened’

Sen. Kamala Harris told a Sacramento crowd Thursday she was grieving with them over the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man whose shooting by police nearly three weeks ago has roiled California’s capital city.

Hosting a town hall at a church, Harris addressed the shooting at the outset and touted training for law enforcement to counter implicit bias, telling the audience that Clark’s life “is a life that should not have been lost. That is a loss that should not have been taken.”

The Democrat, who had been criticized by some black lawmakers during her previous job as California’s attorney general for not taking stronger action on police shootings, spoke of her work to establish implicit-bias training while serving as the state’s “top cop.”

That program, she said, “trained over 2,000 police officers to recognize that we all carry bias. We all do. But when your bias is coupled with the fact that you carry a gun, it is something that has to be a priority for us.”

