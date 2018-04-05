5.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Channel Islands; Shaking Widely Felt in L.A. Area

Trump Considers Sending Between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard Troops to Border

Posted 3:02 PM, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 03:45PM, April 5, 2018
President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering sending “anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000” National Guard troops to the southern border, applying the first figures to his surprise announcement this week that military forces will be deployed to bolster security.

President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa on March 13, 2018. (Credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

Trump said the administration is still looking at how much the deployment might cost, but that he has a “pretty good idea.”

And he insisted the troops would remain there until his proposed border wall is complete.

The remarks answered, at least in part, several outstanding questions about the deployment plan, which Trump first announced on Tuesday.

A U.S. border patrol truck is seen next to US President Donald Trump's border wall prototypes from the US-Mexico border in Tijuana on April 3, 2018.(Credit: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Story
National Guard Units at the U.S. Border Won’t Be Armed, Trump Administration Tells Mexico

Administration officials admitted to being caught off-guard by the President’s declaration during a lunch with Baltic leaders that “we’re going to be guarding our border with the military.”

The White House could not answer questions about the size, cost or length of the deployment over the past two days.

The range of troops that Trump revealed on Tuesday falls within historic precedent. President George W. Bush sent 6,000 National Guard troops to assist with border security in 2006. And President Barack Obama sent 1,200 in 2011.

The two operations cost more than $1.3 billion combined.

Related stories