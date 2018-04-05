× Yosemite Valley to Close to Visitors Friday as Powerful Storm Moves In

Yosemite Valley will close to the public Friday ahead of a powerful storm that could bring flooding to the area, officials said.

Visitors were asked to leave by 5 p.m. and all overnight reservations were canceled through Saturday night, according to Yosemite National Park officials who say the storm may cause “significant impacts.”

After the storm passes, authorities will assess road and facility conditions to determine when Yosemite Valley, home to many of the park’s picturesque waterfalls and cliffs, can reopen.

Access to Yosemite Valley will be closed on Big Oak Flat Road at the Foresta Road Junction, on Wawona Road at Chinquapin and on Highway 140 at the park boundary in El Portal, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.