100,000 California Teens Have Been Pre-Registered to Vote

California’s effort to get 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote has now enlisted 100,000 teenagers, according to information released on Friday by Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

“This is a big milestone,” Padilla said. “I’m optimistic it’s going to translate into action at the ballot box.”

The program, which began in the fall of 2016, automatically activates the teen’s registration at age 18. State officials reported that more than 10% of the total number of pre-registrations have come in just the last few weeks.

Padilla said there’s been a noticeable uptick in teenagers signing up following the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school in February and last month’s nationwide protests over gun violence.

