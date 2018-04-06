Alaskan Malamutes Rescued From Breeder in NorCal Need Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About two dozen Alaskan Malamutes rescued from a breeder in Northern California last month are now being cared for by a woman in Simi Valley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expensive medical care and as soon as the dogs are healthy, all 11 adults and 11 puppies will be available for adoption.

Anyone interested in giving a permanent homes to these dogs can fill out an application at https://www.alaskanmalamuterescue.com.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 6, 2018.