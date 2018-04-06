Facebook Users File Lawsuit in in Los Angeles Over Personal Data Breach in Cambridge Analytica Case

A Navy veteran has joined with two other Southern Californians to file a class-action lawsuit against Facebook and others in the wake of revelations that the personal data of an estimated 87 million users was exposed in an alleged effort to help steer the 2016 presidential campaign.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday, one of several that have been filed around the country on similar claims.

The lawsuit accuses Facebook of failing to protect the personal information of its users, despite assurances on its site that users “own all of the content and information” they post on Facebook, and that users “can control how it is shared” by using the platform’s privacy settings.

“This is false and misleading,” the lawsuit argues.

