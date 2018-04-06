In Effort to Shorten Food Lines, Disneyland Will Soon Allow Visitors to Order Meals in Advance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Long lines have become a hallmark of any visit to Disneyland, but the resort is working to fix that -- at least when it comes to food.

Disneyland announced Thursday that guests will soon be able to skip food lines at the Anaheim theme park altogether by using a mobile app that allows them to order their meals in advance.

Through the app, park visitors can search for participating fast casual and quick-service restaurants and scroll through the various menus, according to a blog post on the theme park's website.

The guest places and pays for the order -- it can be done from anywhere in the Disneyland Resort -- and chooses an arrival time window to pick up their food.

The app will notify the user when their meal is ready. Then, the guest will be able to stroll up to the pickup window and get their food, without having to wait in line to order or pay for it (and yes, annual passport discounts will be applied through the app).

According to the Orange County Register, users would have the options to cancel the order or reschedule it for another time or location

"The mobile ordering functionality is part of our continued efforts to enhance the guest experience," the blog post stated, highlighting another effort to curb wait times in the popular theme park -- it's Disney MaxPass.

Launched last July, the $10-a-day feature allows parkgoers to digitally reserve a Fastpass through the Disneyland app.

The company hasn't revealed a date for when mobile ordering will be available; a list of participating restaurants will also be available at a later date.

Mobile food and beverage ordering is already available at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.