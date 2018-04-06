× In Fear of Deportation, Those in U.S. Without Authorization Are Shying Away From Medical Care

They need to prepare, they say, in case they never come back.

Patients at the St. John’s Well Child & Family Center in South Los Angeles have recently started asking for copies of their medical records. Some request extra medicine from their doctors, taking home as much as they’ll supply.

“They want to have a stockpile,” clinic Chief Executive Jim Mangia said. “There’s this tremendous fear that on their way to take their kids to school, or on their way to the clinic, or on their way into the store, they’re going to get picked up and deported.”

Healthcare providers say President Trump’s aggressive moves against illegal immigration are posing risks to the health of many Californians, as patients cancel medical appointments or wait until the last minute to seek treatment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Undocumented immigrants in California are increasingly avoiding and delaying medical care. I wrote about it: https://t.co/od6or7b5X1 — Soumya (@skarlamangla) April 6, 2018