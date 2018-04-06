Man Beaten Up After Chasing Down Trio Who Were Possibly Tampering With His Car: Garden Grove Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for three individuals who assaulted a man after he interrupted them as they possibly tampered with his vehicle in Garden Grove Thursday night, police said.

Officers initially responded about 10:50 p.m. to the area of Brookhurst Street and Central Avenue regarding a fight in progress, according to a Garden Grove Police Department news release.

Police learned that the victim confronted and chased the trio after witnessing them loitering around his car and possibly tampering with it.

At some point during the chase, the trio turned and began beating up the victim, the release stated. It is also believed they used a metal pole to hit the victim at least once in the chest.

Several witnesses saw the man being assaulted, including one who captured the beating on camera, the release stated.

One recording showed the three young men -- one on a bicycle, another on a scooter -- hitting the man on a sidewalk outside a business.

At least one of the attackers appeared to stomp on the victim before the group fled, the footage showed.

The three are described as 18 to 25 years old and were all wearing plaid hooded-jackets at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.