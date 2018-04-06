Oceanside Police Find 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drove Away in Hyundai Elantra

Police in Oceanside have found an 11-year-old boy who they say drove away in a car early Friday morning.

Cesar Daukantas was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of 660 Douglas Drive at about 1:15 a.m., a news release from the Oceanside Police Department stated.

Daukantas was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra, which was later located, the Police Department stated.

Due to the circumstances of his disappearance, authorities had described Daukantas as being “at risk.”

The Police Department stated the boy had been located in a news release issued just before 5:30 a.m.

The Police Department did not provide any further details on the boy’s disappearance or discovery.

There was no immediate word on his condition.