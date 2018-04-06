Transient Charged in Connection With Vandalism That Injured Actress Jaime King’s Son

A transient was charged in connection with vandalizing two cars that resulted in actress Jaime King’s son being injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Paul Francis Floyd faces a felony charge of vandalism under $400 with priors and misdemeanor charges of vandalism with priors, child cruelty by endangering health and battery.

Floyd allegedly kicked and broke the grill of a Lexus on Wednesday as it drove along the 400 block of North Bedford Drive. He then jumped on top of the hood of a Mercedes Benz owned by King while her 4-year-old son and a woman caring for the boy were inside, officials said.

Floyd allegedly broke the front and back windows of the vehicle and threw a beer can at the woman.

The boy apparently was struck by glass during the incident.

“The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” according to a Beverly Hills Police Department report obtained by CNN. “In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.”

Floyd faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail and prosecutors are requesting that bail be set at $40,000.