Video Shows Armed Robbers Storm Thai Restaurant in Venice, Get Away With Cash Register

Authorities are searching for two armed robbers seen on surveillance video Thursday night storming into a Thai restaurant in Venice and taking the cash register.

Video taken from Wirin Thai Restaurant near the intersection of Lincoln and Venice boulevards shows two people walking through a side door of the restaurant about 10:26 p.m.

The intruders did not appear to force entry through the door, which may have been left unlocked.

Video from inside the restaurant then shows the two apparently using guns to intimidate and force employees to the ground.

Eventually, one of the intruders is seen ripping a cash register off of a counter before both robbers flee the restaurant through the same door they entered.

The robbers were last seen heading northbound on Lincoln Boulevard toward Santa Monica in what is believed to be an older model Nissan Altima.

The robbers got away with about $400, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.