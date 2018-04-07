18 Injured in San Diego County Crash Were Immigrants Possibly Being Smuggled: CHP

Eighteen immigrants who were in the country illegally and apparently being smuggled were injured in a crash on Interstate 8 near Campo, Calif., authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported in the westbound freeway lanes about 11:50 a.m. Vehicles involved in the crash include a Ford F-250 pickup and a horse trailer that was overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the crash, witnesses reported numerous people running away from the scene, the CHP said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported treating 18 patients with minor to moderate injuries; two were transported by air ambulance and four by ground ambulance to hospitals.

