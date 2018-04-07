Dodgers Fail to Protect Lead Against Giants, Lose 7-5 in 14th Inning

The end was fitting. The game started during the day. It came after 48 hours without Dodgers baseball, one day off mandated by the schedule and a second forced by Bay Area rainfall. For more than five tortuous hours Saturday — long enough for pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to pinch-hit with the bases loaded, for Kenley Jansen to actually pitch a scoreless inning, and for Wilmer Font to try to save a major league game for the first time in his career — the Dodgers offered their fans a reminder that days without baseball aren’t that bad, after all.

The final at-bat of Saturday’s 7-5, 14-inning defeat to the San Francisco Giants lasted 12 pitches. Font threw nine fastballs. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen fouled off six. At last, McCutchen launched a three-run home run into the left-field seats, adding another stain on this rancid start to the season for the Dodgers (2-6).

At this point, the Dodgers lack interest in aesthetics. They deserve victories above all. One appeared within their grasp after Logan Forsythe delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the 14th inning against reliever Roberto Gomez. The only arm available from the bullpen was Font. He could not protect the lead.

Before Forsythe’s breakthrough, Chase Utley led the offense. He doubled in the third inning and scored the Dodgers’ first run. Four innings later, he tied the score with a home run. The Dodgers flooded the diamond with runners but failed to convert their opportunities. As a group, they were two for 17 with runners in scoring position. They stranded 15 men.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.