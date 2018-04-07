Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower in New York; 1 Civilian Seriously Injured, 3 Firefighters Injured

A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City Saturday evening and one person has been seriously injured, according to the New York Fire Department.
Three firefighters suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
Flames could be seen in a photo tweeted out by the agency about 5:35 p.m. ET. The tweet states that the fire is at 721 5th Avenue in Manhattan, which is the location of the President Donald Trump’s famed mixed-use skyscraper.
In an updated tweet, the fire department said a civilian was seriously injured.
The New York City Police Department tweeted that streets are closed nearby.
Trump tweeted about the incident about 5:42 p.m. ET, indicating that the fire was out. “Very confined (well built building),” the president tweeted. “Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”
Eric Trump also tweeted about the blaze, which he indicated was at a residential apartment, and thanked the fire and police departments.