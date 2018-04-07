Fire Breaks Out at Trump Tower in New York; 1 Civilian Seriously Injured, 3 Firefighters Injured

A fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City Saturday evening and one person has been seriously injured, according to the New York Fire Department.

Three firefighters suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Flames could be seen in a photo tweeted out by the agency about 5:35 p.m. ET. The tweet states that the fire is at 721 5th Avenue in Manhattan, which is the location of the President Donald Trump’s famed mixed-use skyscraper.

In an updated tweet, the fire department said a civilian was seriously injured.

The New York City Police Department tweeted that streets are closed nearby.

Trump tweeted about the incident about 5:42 p.m. ET, indicating that the fire was out. “Very confined (well built building),” the president tweeted. “Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

Eric Trump also tweeted about the blaze, which he indicated was at a residential apartment, and thanked the fire and police departments.

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Quite a fire at the top of #trumptower. Lots of fire trucks and police on site. pic.twitter.com/v5T4EgRPbV — Jaclyn Miller (@JaclynSMiller) April 7, 2018

Due to a fire at Trump Tower #Manhattan, expect police and @FDNY in the area of 5th Ave/W.57 St. Expect traffic and street closures nearby by due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/PPLjL6fiP0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2018