Oceanside Woman Convicted of DUI, Second-Degree Murder After Driving a Mile With Man Lodged in Windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who authorities said was driving drunk when her car swerved onto a curb and struck a homeless man — sending him through her car's windshield and killing him instantly — was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder.

Esteysi "Stacy" Sanchez, 31, also was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and hit and run in the June 27, 2016, crash that killed Jack Ray Tenhulzen. She faces a prison sentence of at least 15 years to life when she is sentenced May 31.

A jury deliberated for about a day before it reached the verdicts.

That the defendant was charged with murder was not typical. Most deadly drunken-driving crashes are charged as manslaughter, unless the defendant has a prior drunken driving conviction — which Sanchez did not.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.