Sacramento Reaches Settlement in Caught-on-Video Police Beating, Announces Implicit Bias Training for All Officers

The city of Sacramento and the Sacramento Police Department agreed to more training and some policy changes as they reached a settlement with a man who was beaten by an officer a year ago, the man's attorney said.

Video of Officer Anthony Figueroa, who is white, tackling Nandi Cain, who is black, to the ground and punching him repeatedly quickly went viral and brought national attention to the city, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Figueroa had stopped Cain for jaywalking.

Cain will receive a $550,000 payout, according to a statement from his attorney. On top of that, Councilman Allen Warren confirmed to KTXL that the city of Sacramento agreed to policy changes within the Police Department.

"The settlement was appropriate," Warren said. "I think clearly the young man was not doing anything inappropriate."

The changes include new implicit bias training and a cultural immersion program for the whole department. Both are meant to help officers address people who come from a different ethnic background than they do.

The new programs also come at the time when the Department is facing intense national pressure over the shooting of unarmed black man Stephon Clark, who was shot several times from behind in his grandparents' backyard.

Officer Figueroa won't be allowed to return to duty in Del Paso Heights until he finishes both of the training programs.

"I do believe he’ll probably be a better police officer as a result of this process," Warren told KTXL.

Cain's attorney, John Burris, maintains that Officer Figueroa was at fault — that his client never jaywalked and was actually targeted by the officer.

"He escalated the situation when he should have deescalated," Burris said.

Still, Burris is hopeful about the direction of the Sacramento Police Department, especially after changes prompted by Cain's settlement.

"It brings forth an attempt to bring about positive reforms that could have the impact of preventing this kind of conduct from occurring in the future," Burris told KTXL.

Neither the city manager's office nor the Police Department would comment on the settlement until it was officially signed.