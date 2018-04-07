Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 7th,2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! It's a glorious day for some Spring fun and information! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!"suggestions. Enjoy!

The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show

Petree Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.intergem.com

If you need some "bling" in your life, you can shop at "America's Jewelry Marketplace." The INTERNATIONAL GEM AND JEWELRY SHOW at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers for the largest selection at the lowest prices!

"Doolittle Raiders"

Living History Flying Day

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

Learn about the B-25 Mitchell Bomber and the role of this historic aircraft in World War Two at LIVING HISTORY FLYING DAY at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino.

The bomber will be on display and perform a flight demonstration.

For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

http://www.lapl.org

FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE is a FREE exhibition at in downtown Los Angeles in the Getty Gallery at Central Library.

Images, artifacts, and information document the fight for racial and social equality from the 1940s through the 1970s, including Civil Rights Leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's civil rights campaign in Los Angeles.

MLK: Richard Nixon Online Exhibit

Richard Nixon Library and Museum

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/exhibit

There's a FREE online exhibition about the working relationship between Dr. King and Richard Nixon when Mr. Nixon was vice president of the United States during the Dwight Eisenhower Administration.

The online exhibition includes photographs as well as correspondence between then Vice President Nixon and the Nobel Peace Prize winner regarding race relations as well as condolences and participation in the funeral for Dr. King following his assassination.

38th Swim with Mike: Physically Challenged Athletes Scholarship Fund

Uytengsu Aquatics Center

University of Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.swimwithmike.org

We're invited to dive in and support the 38th SWIM WITH MIKE PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED ATHLETES SCHOLARSHIP CAMPAIGN at the University of Southern California in downtown Los Angeles.

The money raised at the aquatic event makes it possible for students to overcome life challenging accidents or illnesses.

The fund is the only one of its kind allowing students to pursue both undergraduate and graduate degrees at USC as well as other sites around the nation.

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

On display are items the Boy King himself used in life and in death, including: golden jewelry, elaborate carvings, sculptures, and ritual antiquities.

Forty percent of these artifacts have never been outside Egypt before now.

Day Out with Thomas Big Adventure Tour 2018

Orange Empire Railway Museum

2001 South "A" Street

Perris

951 943 3020

http://www.oerm.org/thomas

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him and his best friend Percy for a day of big adventures at Day OUT WITH THOMAS: BIG ADVENTURES TOUR 2018 at the Orange Empire Railway Museum.

Children and their families enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo opportunities, and trolley rides.

Make it a Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

