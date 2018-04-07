With Homeless Population Still in Limbo, Part of Santa Ana River Trail Reopens to Recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several runners and cyclists in Orange County flocked to the newly reopened section of the Santa Ana River trail after county officials removed homeless people and cleared more than 400 tons of debris from the area. The fate of the relocated homeless population is still unclear, with a federal judge on Tuesday barring the county from enforcing anti-camping ordinances unless it can create temporary shelters for them.

Simone Boyce reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on April 7, 2018.