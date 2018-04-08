4 Injured in Possible Gas Explosion at Torrance Apartment Complex: Fire Officials

Four people were injured in an explosion at an apartment building in Torrance Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. on the 23500 block of Anza Avenue, Assistant Torrance Fire Chief Robert Millea said.

It appeared it was a gas explosion, but a hazardous materials team was on scene Sunday afternoon working to determine exactly what occurred. Anza Avenue had been closed for a few hours as emergency personnel responded.

The four victims were found suffering varying degrees on injuries.

They were all transported to a nearby hospital, Millea said. Officials were not aware of their exact conditions.

The explosion was mostly contained to two of the building’s units, with each sustaining significant damage. There was also minor damage to two adjoining apartments, according to Millea.

No further details were immediately available.