Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 8th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! If you're looking for something interesting to do with family and friends, here are a few Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show

Petree Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.intergem.com

If you need some "bling" in your life, you can shop at "America's Jewelry Marketplace." The INTERNATIONAL GEM AND JEWELRY SHOW at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers for the largest selection at the lowest prices!

-0-

The Wall That Heals: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center

Mas Fukai Park

15800 South Brighton Avenue

Gardena

310 217 9537

gardenaevents.com

The replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall has arrived in Southern California. The travelling wall is open to thepublic at a free display at Mas Fukai Park in Gardena.

The 375-foot-long Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during theVietnam War and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

-0-

Operation Gratitude

Volunteers Needed For Assembly Day Events

21100 Lassen Street

Chatsworth

262 674 7281

http://www.operationgratitude.com

OPERATION GRATITUDE honors current members of the military with thousands of "Care Packages" filled with entertainment, hygiene, and handmade items, non-perishable snacks, and personal letters of appreciation to U.S. Troops, First Responders, Veterans, Military Families, and Wounded Heroes & their Care Givers. To make this happen, volunteers, as well as donations are needed.

To learn how you can help, there is plenty of useful information on the OperationGratitude.com website.

-0-

Bob Hope USO

Volunteers Need @ LAX, Ontario, Palm Springs, Orange County, El Segundo, March Air Force Base

http://www.bobhopeuso.org

The Bob Hope USO can always use volunteers and donations at its LAX, Ontario, Palm Springs, Orange County, El Segundo, and March Air Force Base locations. The Bob Hope USO is not a government agency. The non-profit organization solely depends on donations of money and time to serve our active members of the military.

To learn where and how your help is needed, find detailed information on the website bobhopeuso.org.

-0-

The Porsche Effect

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

We can learn the World War Two history behind the high performance German sports cars of Porsche at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition THE PORSCHE EFFECT.

There are more than 50 rare and unique Porsches to effect you in the museum's grand salon and exclusive vault.

-0-

Discover The Vault

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

Oh, you don't know about THE VAULT at the Petersen? Hidden underground beneath the heart of Los Angeles at the Petersen Automotive Museum are more than one-hundred automotive treasures representing 100 years of automotive history.

A docent guides you through this special place sharing stories about vehicles rarely seen by the public.

Tour information is available at petersen.org.

-0-

Closing May 2018

Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

Time is running out to see this! SEEING RED: 70 YEARS OF FERRARI. This Petersen exhibit celebrates one of the most recognizable manufacturers in automotive history.

The selection of particularly superlative road-going and competition Ferraris displayed are presented in red to emphasize the strong connection between the vibrant color and the legendary brand founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1947.

-0-

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

On display are items the Boy King himself used in life and in death, including: golden jewelry, elaborate carvings, sculptures, and ritual antiquities.

Forty percent of these artifacts have never been outside Egypt before now.

-0-

***HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.