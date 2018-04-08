61-Year-Old Riverside Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Boyfriend

A 61-year-old woman was arrested after police found her boyfriend dead in the home they shared in Riverside, officials said Sunday.

Police and paramedics responded to a report of dead man on the 9000 block of Hope Avenue, in the Ramona neighborhood, just after 7 a.m. Saturday, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found inside the home on his bed and pronounced dead, officers said.

Investigators said he had sustained “suspicious” injuries that were consistent with an assault, but they did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

After homicide detectives and forensics technicians responded to the scene, they uncovered evidence that led them to arrest Teresa Demar Hunter, who police described as the victim’s live-in girlfriend.

She had been in the home when officers arrived, authorities said.

Hunter was being held on $1 million bond at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder, according to the Police Department.

The victim will be identified following a coroner’s exam and notification of his next of kin.

Police were continuing their investigation. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the “Submit at Tip” featured on the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app using incident number P18063296.