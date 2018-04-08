2nd Ambulance Stolen in Downtown L.A. in a Week; Vehicle Crashes Near MacArthur Park

An ambulance was stolen in downtown Los Angeles and crashed near MacArthur Park Sunday after a similar incident earlier in the week, officials said.

An ambulance is seen in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles after it was stolen on April 8, 2018.

The unoccupied ambulance was taken as an L.A. Fire Department paramedic crew assessed a patient on scene around 3:45 a.m., according to a statement from the agency.

Officials dispatched another ambulance to transport the patient to a local hospital.

The Fire Department said police quickly located the stolen vehicle, which became involved in a traffic collision at 2634 W. Seventh Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

No injuries from the crash were reported.

Authorities did not release details about a suspect.

Another unoccupied ambulance was stolen in downtown L.A. in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a woman who led officers on a slow-speed pursuit that ended in Chino Hills.

