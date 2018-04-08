2nd Ambulance Stolen in Downtown L.A. in a Week; Vehicle Crashes Near MacArthur Park

An ambulance was stolen in downtown Los Angeles and crashed near MacArthur Park Sunday after a similar incident earlier in the week, officials said.

The unoccupied ambulance was taken as an L.A. Fire Department paramedic crew assessed a patient on scene around 3:45 a.m., according to a statement from the agency.

Officials dispatched another ambulance to transport the patient to a local hospital.

The Fire Department said police quickly located the stolen vehicle, which became involved in a traffic collision at 2634 W. Seventh Street in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

No injuries from the crash were reported.

Authorities did not release details about a suspect.

Another unoccupied ambulance was stolen in downtown L.A. in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a woman who led officers on a slow-speed pursuit that ended in Chino Hills.

34.059036 -118.282890