Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Family, Sheriff’s Deputies in Victorville

A convicted felon was arrested following a brief but violent pursuit came to and end when the driver crashed a vehicle he was suspected of stealing in Victorville on Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident began just after midnight when a woman reported she and her children were shot at by a man driving a red Honda near the intersection of Ferndale Road and Mojave Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies located the Honda and learned it had been reported stolen. They attempted to pull the car over, but the driver failed to yield, officials said.

About one minute after authorities began chasing the man, he fired multiple shots at the deputies in pursuit through his driver’s side window, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Honda then crashed into desert vegetation in the area north of Palmdale Road, near El Evado Road, about 2.5 miles from where the pursuit began.

The driver, who has since been identified as 34-year-old Victorville resident Louis Ruiz, ran into a nearby apartment complex, deputies said.

Ruiz allegedly began fighting the deputies who were attempting to handcuff him, and sheriff’s officials said “necessary force” was used to detain him.

A search of the Honda uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun with the magazine more than half full, as well as evidence that rounds had been fired in the car.

Sheriff’s officials did not say what Ruiz’s previous felony conviction involved. Authorities also alleged he has “gang member affiliations” and a lengthy criminal history.

He was being held on suspicion of attempted murder and attempt murder on a peace officer at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with information can contact San Bernardino County sheriff’s detectives at 760-241-2911, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.