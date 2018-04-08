Man Wrapped in American Flag in Custody After Ascending 200-Foot Crane in Hollywood

A man was taken into custody roughly three hours after he scaled a 200-foot crane in Hollywood on Sunday, officials said.

The man was first spotted atop the crane at a building under construction at 6140 W. Hollywood Blvd. around 5 p.m. and was apprehended around 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He could be seen draped in an American flag, climbing up and down the crane’s boom in footage from the scene. He didn’t appear to be wearing a shirt or shoes.

Urban Search and Rescue personnel and Los Angeles police were at the scene for hours, working to negotiate with him and coax him down.

After he was brought down, he was evaluated by paramedics, LAFD said. But officials were still unsure why he chose to climb the crane in the first place.

Officials did not specify which building project the crane was operating on, but Curbed L.A. reported a 14-story hotel was planned for the location in October 2016. The lot was previously occupied by a one-story office building, the blog said.

No further details were immediately available.