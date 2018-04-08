New John Lennon Specialty License Plates Aim to Help Feed Hungry Californians

Specialty California license plates featuring John Lennon’s iconic self-portrait doodle that will help fund local food banks are now available to preorder through the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Proceeds from the plates, which read “Imagine no hunger” across the bottom, will be donated to the California Association of Food Banks, an organization that represents more than 40 food banks throughout the state. The program is being administered by the California Department of Social Services, which hopes to bring visibility to the millions in the state who struggle with food insecurity.

Yoko Ono Lennon authorized the use of her late husband’s image so that his humanitarian legacy could lend a powerful symbol to the campaign.

“Imagine is a great word to spread around and I was happy to do this because it is helping a very important charity,” she said in a statement.

The plates start at $50 but cost $103 with customization.

The DMV will begin issuing them after 7,500 pre-paid applications have been received. The agency has not said how many applications have been submitted thus far.

Officials say the program will provide a stable revenue source to address hunger. Roughly 6.5 million Californians, or one in eight households, experience daily food insecurity, according to the Association of Food Banks.

“Each license plate is another reminder that food insecurity is an everyday challenge for children and families across our state,” said Todd Bland, a top official at the California Department of Social Services. “This new license plate option allows people to financially support a supply of healthy food for hungry Californians.”

The Association of Food Banks says it currently provides food to 2 million Californians by working in partnership with 6,000 community-based organizations.

The agency estimates hunger could be eradicated in the state with an annual investment of $300 million to $500 million — the equivalent of 10 million California drivers purchasing one of the John Lennon plates.

To register for an “Imagine No Hunger” license plate, visit CaliforniaImagine.com.