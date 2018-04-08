Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California’s Walk for Kids at Exposition Park
-
Make-A-Wish Greater LA Walks for Wishes
-
Long Beach Shaves for Kids Raises Funds for Cancer Research
-
Super Bowl “Selfie Kid” Ryan McKenna Speaks
-
Marathon Weekend Kicks Off With L.A. Big 5K at Dodger Stadium
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, March 17th, 2018
-
-
Helping Kids Through School Crises with UCLA’s Melissa Brymer
-
Volunteers Build Playground Designed by Kids
-
Snoopy and the Gang Preview Their Exclusive Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Treats
-
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News Goes Retro
-
“Very Eric Carle” Exhibit at Discovery Cube LA
-
-
Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Kicks Off with Sketching Lessons
-
Celebrate Pi Day with a Free Slice from Marie Callender’s
-
New Year, New Mom: Kid-Friendly Eating with dineL.A.