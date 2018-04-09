2 LAPD Officers Injured After Police Shooting in Reseda Area; Suspect Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two LAPD officers were injured in a police shooting in the Reseda area Monday morning and the suspect was killed, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Corbin Avenue on the border of Reseda and Winnetka after a pursuit, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two male officers were loaded into ambulances at the scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

One officer had cuts and scratches, while the other had a "more serious injury to his knee," LAPD Capt. Patricia Sandoval said.

The vehicle the suspect was driving had been stolen earlier Monday and the officers located it using the LoJack system. The suspect led police on a short foot pursuit and was eventually fatally shot. Police found a revolver at the scene, Sandoval said. It is unclear, however, whether or not the suspect fired the gun.

Both officers, who have been on the force for about three years, were wearing body cameras and their vehicle also had a dash cam.

The suspect was only described as being a man in his early 20s.

Streets in the area are expected to remain closed at least through the afternoon, Sandoval said.

