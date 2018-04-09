Elon Musk’s Next Test of Hyperloop Transportation System Aims to Reach Half the Speed of Sound

Posted 11:44 PM, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05AM, April 10, 2018

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has had a busy week, announcing projects that involve a transportation system being tested at its Hawthorne headquarters through which he hopes vehicles would travel at the speed of sound and a massive rocket designed to shuttle people through space. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 9, 2018.