Authorities Responding to Man With a Gun Inside Smoking Hermosa Beach Apartment Building

Police and firefighters were at the scene of an incident involving a man with a gun inside a an apartment complex that was emitting smoke in Hermosa Beach on Monday.

Residents near the Playa Pacifica Apartments on the 400 block of Herondo Street were warned to stay indoors, and all others should avoid the area, Hermosa Beach city officials said in an alert.

It was unclear whether the complex involved was actually on fire on just showing smoke. The building was emitting light smoke when firefighters first arrived and it later dissipated, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

However, fire officials said they would remain on scene for “an unknown amount of time” and were waiting for police to remove the armed man so they could enter the building and assess it.

It’s unclear how authorities knew of the man inside with a gun, but firefighters indicated that police responded around the same time they did.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Structure Fire: #400 Herondo St. #HermosaBeach Units on scene of a apartment complex w/ light smoke showing. Law enforcement on scene advising person inside with a gun. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 9, 2018

UPDATE: #HerondoIC Per BC18 light smoke showing but dissipating, awaiting HBPD to clear the unit for fire personnel to enter and assess. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 9, 2018

UPDATE: #HerondoIC our units will be committed an unknown amount of time. Waiting on PD to clear the area. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) April 9, 2018