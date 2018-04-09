Director James Toback Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Sexual Battery Because Allegations Are Beyond Statute of Limitations

Writer-director James Toback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women over his decades in Hollywood, will not face criminal charges in five investigations into his conduct because the allegations are beyond the statute of limitations, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Monday.

The alleged victims in the five investigations conducted by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments say they were abused between 1978 to 2008. The papers declining to file charges were signed Thursday by Deputy Dist. Atty. Liliana Gonzalez, who found the allegations were all too old to prosecute and, in one case, a victim failed to appear for an interview.

The most recent allegation reviewed by L.A. County prosecutors involved a woman who had dinner with Toback in the fall of 2008 and then agreed to accompany him to a private screening.

When she arrived at the home, she found Toback alone, according to the prosecutor. “The suspect instructed the victim to masturbate in his presence. Victim reports she complied out of fear,” the prosecutor wrote.

