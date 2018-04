Join KTLA 5 at the Le Conte Middle School Community Resource Fair – this Saturday, April 14th from 9am to 1pm. It’s happening at Joseph Le Conte Middle School, 1316 N. Bronson Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90028. There will be free backpacks & school supplies for the first 100 K-8 children there. Plus free tax prep services, free TDAP vaccines and lots lots more valuable information, food and games – including the KTLA 5 Mobile video kiosk. Don’t miss it.

