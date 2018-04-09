Man Charged in Explosives Incident at Sam’s Club in Ontario, Identified as Person of Interest in Home Invasion

The man accused of detonating two explosive devices in Sam’s Club in Ontario was hit with eight felony charges and identified as a person of interest in a separate investigation on Monday.

Hugo Gonzalez, 49, will face two counts of explosion with intent to murder, three counts of premeditated attempted murder, one count of attempted arson, one count of second-degree commercial burglary and one count of evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, according to a felony complaint filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The Fontana resident allegedly entered the grocery store, at 951 N. Milken Ave., last Thursday and set off two explosives that sparked small fires. He then left the store and led police on a brief pursuit, Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell previously told KTLA.

Sam’s Club employees were able to quickly extinguish the fires and no injuries were reported, but the store was evacuated and the community remained on edge as police searched for additional devices Gonzalez may have had. None were found, though officers did seize materials similar to those used to build the detonated devices.

Despite the nature of the attack, police have said Gonzales has no known links to terrorism and is believed to have acted alone. A motive is still unknown.

Officials also on Monday identified Gonzales as a person of interest in a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Rancho Cucamonga.

An 89-year-old woman who lives on the 6300 block of Malachite Avenue told KTLA a man showed up at her house pretending to deliver a pizza, then proceeded to force his way into her home, throw her to the ground and restrain her arms with zip ties. She said she feared for her life.

Ester Gonzalez — who has no relation to the suspect — said she recognized the perpetrator from news reports about the Ontario explosions.

The robber took items from Ester’s home, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release, but it’s unclear what was stolen.

The silver Honda Civic that the man used to impersonate a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver — which was reported stolen in Fontana — matches the description of the vehicle Hugo was driving while fleeing police after the Ontario incident, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate the incident and said they did not have further information to release.

Hugo is expected to be arraigned in the Ontario case on Tuesday in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court. He was being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, inmate records show.