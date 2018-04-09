Newport Beach Is Next City to Consider Opposing California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

It started in the small town of Los Alamitos, which ignited the resistance to California’s so-called sanctuary state law in March with a council vote to exempt the city from Senate Bill 54.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors, which voted to join the federal lawsuit; the city of Huntington Beach, which filed its own lawsuit this week; and the city of Fountain Valley, which joined a law group’s court brief supporting the federal suit.

San Juan Capistrano, Aliso Viejo, Mission Viejo and Yorba Linda have recently taken stands against the sanctuary laws.

This week, Newport Beach will consider formally opposing California’s key “sanctuary state” law with a City Council resolution Tuesday.

33.618883 -117.929849